Kaizer Chiefs vs Asante Kotoko: Amakhosi look to bury past ghosts against Ghanaian giants in Toyota Cup

On Saturday, Moses Mabhida Stadium will play host to a battle of African royalty in the second edition of the Toyota Cup.

While the fixture may be billed as a pre-season friendly, the atmosphere in Durban and the energy within both camps suggest something far more significant. This is a statement game - one that carries the weight of pride, progress and preparation for the upcoming CAF Confederation Cup campaigns.

For Chiefs, it’s a chance to draw a line in the sand. Last year’s 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Young Africans still lingers in the memories of supporters. That performance in Bloemfontein left many questioning whether the club was ready to face continental competition again. Now, with an improved squad, a more settled coaching staff and renewed internal belief, Amakhosi are determined to show just how far they’ve come in the space of 12 months.

Asante Kotoko, meanwhile, come into this clash riding the high of domestic success in Ghana. Having lifted the 2024/25 MTN FA Cup and qualified for CAF competition, the Porcupine Warriors see this encounter as more than just a curtain-raiser. It’s a statement of intent.

Here, GOAL builds up to the highly anticipated fixture.

