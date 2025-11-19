Kaizer Chiefs urged to give Nkanyiso Shinga 'at least one game so that everyone can see' after an extended time on the sidelines
- Kaizer Chiefs
The players signed by Amakhosi to boost the team
Kaizer Chiefs signed 11 players in the most recent transfer window: Ethan Chislett (Port Vale), Nkanyiso Shinga (FC Alverca), Flavio Silva (Persebaya Surabaya), Thabiso Monyane (Orlando Pirates), Paseka Mako (Orlando Pirates), Siphesihle Ndlovu (SuperSport United), Asanele Velebayi (Cape Town Spurs), Etiosa Ighodaro (Mamelodi Sundowns), Luke Baartman (Cape Town Spurs), Lebohang Maboe (Mamelodi Sundowns), and Khanyisa Mayo (loan CR Belouizdad).
Shinga and Mako were meant to add quality in defence, specifically at left-back, following the inconsistencies of Bradley Cross and Happy Mashiane last season.
The exit of Mozambique international Edmilson Dove also left the department light in terms of experience and depth.
- Kaizer Chiefs
Give Shinga a chance
However, the former FC Alverca player has not yet made his competitive debut for the Glamour Boys, partly due to injuries and stiff competition.
Bayanda Mthembu, who is a former coach of Shinga at the KZN Academy, has urged Amakhosi to give the versatile left-back a chance to make his case.
"With Shinga, we did open trials, and we found him. He was playing in the dusty streets of Hammarsdale [a township in KwaZulu-Natal]. He kept growing and growing," he told Soccer Laduma.
"A humble boy when he was here, from Umlazi, disciplined, no stories, nothing. No complaints, just trying to work and improve.
"What is happening with him now [not getting game time], I think it's just a matter of getting an opportunity, so that everyone can see what he is capable of. He deserves at least one game so that everyone can see.
"I'm sure they didn't bring him all the way from Portugal without seeing anything. Sometimes in football you just have to wait for your time, if it comes it comes, if it doesn't, you must stay focused and work," Mthembu continued.
- Backpage
What else will Shinga bring to Chiefs?
Mthembu has further assured that the 25-year-old is not only a defender but has qualities that will make him help the attacking department as well.
"Quality left-back, very skilful going forward, combinations, getting into the box, taking the team to the box as quickly as possible, natural born player," he continued.
"Defensively strong also, I think with time, him getting an opportunity, fans are gonna be happy with what he has to offer," Mthembu concluded.
- Kaizer Chiefs
When will Shinga, probably, make his competitive debut?
In a recent interview, Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef said the technical team will give deserving new signings, including Shinga, their chances but at the right moment.
“With Shinga and Ethan [Chislett], both of them are with us; they are training," he stated.
"As coaches, we know when the right moments will be to introduce them to the team, they keep working with a good attitude in training, and very good performances in training.
“We are waiting until the best moment to introduce them to the team," Ben Youssef concluded.
Chiefs play Al Masry this weekend in the CAF Confederation Cup group stage and chances are they will stick to the already-proven players.
Zamalek are the next opponent after the postponement of the Premier Soccer League game against Magesi. As it is, it is now a wait-and-see.