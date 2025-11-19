Kaizer Chiefs urged to give Nkanyiso Shinga 'at least one game so that everyone can see' after an extended time on the sidelines

However, the former FC Alverca player has not yet made his competitive debut for the Glamour Boys, partly due to injuries and stiff competition.

Bayanda Mthembu, who is a former coach of Shinga at the KZN Academy, has urged Amakhosi to give the versatile left-back a chance to make his case.

"With Shinga, we did open trials, and we found him. He was playing in the dusty streets of Hammarsdale [a township in KwaZulu-Natal]. He kept growing and growing," he told Soccer Laduma.

"A humble boy when he was here, from Umlazi, disciplined, no stories, nothing. No complaints, just trying to work and improve.

"What is happening with him now [not getting game time], I think it's just a matter of getting an opportunity, so that everyone can see what he is capable of. He deserves at least one game so that everyone can see.

"I'm sure they didn't bring him all the way from Portugal without seeing anything. Sometimes in football you just have to wait for your time, if it comes it comes, if it doesn't, you must stay focused and work," Mthembu continued.