Kaizer Chiefs to face 'tough' challenge in CAF Confederation Cup clash against Al Masry, says Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr.
Motaung Jr. braces for a tight encounter in the CAF group stages
Amakhosi are aware that the teams they will face will pose a tough challenge, particularly given their history in Egypt. Their past encounters include a 32-year-old exit from the CAF Champions League against Zamalek and a recent defeat at the hands of Al Ahly in the 2020/21 final.
However, it took tremendous effort, including overcoming AS Simba of the Congo Republic, securing a three-one goal on aggregate, for them to reach this stage of the Confederation Cup, notwithstanding their short-lived dream in the 2018/19 campaign.
While the Naturena-based side has had its shortcomings in the past, particularly struggling to find the back of the net when needed, their recent encounters have shown improved chemistry between midfield and strikers, who have used the time to coordinate better and deliver crucial goals.
The Soweto team has suddenly discover a ruthless streak in front of goal, especially whenever the stands are filled with their supporters.
Chiefs set sights on overcoming challenges
Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Jr. Motaung explained that after the CAF draw, they were fully aware of the challenges ahead and used the FIFA international break to regroup, find their rhythm, and analyse their opponents.
“I’m very excited. This is the African stage. It’s where we want to be,” he told the Kaizer Chiefs media team.
“We’re expecting a tough test in Egypt, which is well known for its passion for football. Once we knew the draw and the destinations, we had to prepare thoroughly and, coming from the FIFA International break which we have used wisely, we are optimistic of giving our fans a good performance,”
“The technical staff have put the players through their paces. Our opposition have been thoroughly researched and analysed, so there is a positive feeling within the camp regarding the task at hand.”
Amakhosi ready to deliver on the pitch and for the fans
The 44-year-old sporting director emphasised that every fixture matters, highlighting how these upcoming games will be a strong challenge, but remained hopeful that the team will secure the crucial points while also impressing the Amakhosi faithful.
“Everyone in the group is playing to win, and these are two very important games for us against tough opponents right at the start,” he added.
“But we believe we pose a significant threat ourselves, and we are going out to get maximum points.”
“We are happy to bring continental football back to our fans and hope they enjoy the campaign,” the statement concluded.
What comes next for Amakhosi?
The Glamour Boys face a tough challenge away from home that will set the tone for their African campaign, giving them the chance to prove their worth as one of the continent’s big teams, while their dream of returning to the ‘glory days’ remains alive.
Collecting points in this fixture will not be easy, but with the talent at their disposal, they have what it takes to put up a strong fight.
Attention will then shift to their home fixture in Polokwane against Zamalek where they can rely on the much-needed support of their fans — an opportunity that now lies squarely in their hands.
Not all is settled for the Chiefs players, who are still in the hunt for the Premier Soccer League title. They currently sit in third position on the log with 22 points, but their momentum could be threatened, as several domestic league matches were postponed due to CAF participation.
With the Nedbank Cup qualifiers set to commence soon, squad depth will be put to the test as they juggle multiple competitions and hope to defend their trophy.