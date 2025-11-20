Kaizer Chiefs to face 'tough' challenge in CAF Confederation Cup clash against Al Masry, says Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr.

Amakhosi are aware that the teams they will face will pose a tough challenge, particularly given their history in Egypt. Their past encounters include a 32-year-old exit from the CAF Champions League against Zamalek and a recent defeat at the hands of Al Ahly in the 2020/21 final.

However, it took tremendous effort, including overcoming AS Simba of the Congo Republic, securing a three-one goal on aggregate, for them to reach this stage of the Confederation Cup, notwithstanding their short-lived dream in the 2018/19 campaign.

While the Naturena-based side has had its shortcomings in the past, particularly struggling to find the back of the net when needed, their recent encounters have shown improved chemistry between midfield and strikers, who have used the time to coordinate better and deliver crucial goals.

The Soweto team has suddenly discover a ruthless streak in front of goal, especially whenever the stands are filled with their supporters.