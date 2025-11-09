Kaizer Chiefs striker scores as South Africa secure historic World Cup knockout phase spot despite defeat to Italy

Vela Khumalo’s charges were once again caught cold at the start, conceding in just the fourth minute as Valerio Maccaroni teed up Samuele Inacio to open the scoring. The Borussia Dortmund forward continued his red-hot form, netting in a third consecutive FIFA U17 World Cup match and taking his tournament tally to five goal contributions (three goals and two assists).

Heading into this fixture, Italy boasted a perfect defensive record, but that was finally breached in the 32nd minute. Kaizer Chiefs' Shaun Els capitalised on a well-worked free-kick routine to draw Amajimbos level, as they eventually headed into the halftime break locked at 1-1.

Ten minutes into the second half, Antonio Arena restored the Italians’ lead, with Maccaroni registering his second assist of the evening. Moments later, Arena turned provider, setting up Inacio to complete his brace and notch his fourth goal of the campaign.

Despite the 3-1 defeat, Amajimbos secured a place in the knockout stages, thanks to a goalless draw between Bolivia and Qatar. Khumalo’s side finished Group A with four points, enough to keep their World Cup dream alive.