Kaizer Chiefs striker scores as South Africa secure historic World Cup knockout phase spot despite defeat to Italy
Tough battle against the Italians
Vela Khumalo’s charges were once again caught cold at the start, conceding in just the fourth minute as Valerio Maccaroni teed up Samuele Inacio to open the scoring. The Borussia Dortmund forward continued his red-hot form, netting in a third consecutive FIFA U17 World Cup match and taking his tournament tally to five goal contributions (three goals and two assists).
Heading into this fixture, Italy boasted a perfect defensive record, but that was finally breached in the 32nd minute. Kaizer Chiefs' Shaun Els capitalised on a well-worked free-kick routine to draw Amajimbos level, as they eventually headed into the halftime break locked at 1-1.
Ten minutes into the second half, Antonio Arena restored the Italians’ lead, with Maccaroni registering his second assist of the evening. Moments later, Arena turned provider, setting up Inacio to complete his brace and notch his fourth goal of the campaign.
Despite the 3-1 defeat, Amajimbos secured a place in the knockout stages, thanks to a goalless draw between Bolivia and Qatar. Khumalo’s side finished Group A with four points, enough to keep their World Cup dream alive.
Journey to the knockout round
Heading into their decisive final group stage clash, Amajimbos had already shown flashes of promise. They opened their FIFA U17 World Cup campaign with a confident 3-1 victory over Bolivia, setting the tone with attacking intent and composure.
That was followed by a hard-fought 1-1 draw against tournament hosts Qatar, a result that kept their knockout hopes alive but left little margin for error.
What’s next for Amajimbos?
For the first time in their history, Amajimbos have punched their ticket to the knockout stages of the FIFA U17 World Cup, a landmark achievement for South Africa’s rising stars.
By finishing second in Group A, they now advance alongside group winners Italy, with both sides awaiting confirmation of their Round of 32 opponents as the tournament bracket begins to take shape.