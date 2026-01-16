Kaizer Chiefs star Bradley Cross could be rubbing shoulders with Marco Reus! Bafana Bafana international 'traveled to America' for 'LA Galaxy' stint

Recently, the Major League Soccer outfit Chicago Fire sealed the services of two Bafana Bafana youngsters from the Premier Soccer League.

The Men in Red first completed the deal for the 20-year-old defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi, who made a massive impact after being introduced to the Mzansi top-tier by the then Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro in March 2025.

They then came back for the 21-year-old Kaizer Chiefs product Puso Dithejane from TS Galaxy, a team he has represented for the last three seasons.

The duo joined the Minnesota United attacker Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Olwethu Makhanya of Philadelphia Union.

However, Kaizer Chiefs defender Bradley Cross could have been in the Major League Soccer as well, turning out for LA Galaxy, home to stars like Marco Reus, Maya Yoshida, John Paintsil, among others.