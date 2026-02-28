Kaizer Chiefs' Soweto Derby humbling by Orlando Pirates: Mduduzi Shabalala snubbed by Amakhosi co-coaches in 'technical decision'
- Backpage
Who was missing?
On Saturday, Kaizer Chiefs fell 3-0 against Orlando Pirates in the Premier Soccer League's Soweto Derby showdown.
The hosts made some big changes that included replacing the injured Brandon Petersen with Bruce Bvuma in goal.
However, one familiar face was missing; that of Mduduzi Shabalala, who had featured in every PSL game for the club this season with a return of three goals and an assist.
- Backpage
How the gamble backfired
Ethan Chislett, who was rewarded with a start after an excellent debut against Stellenbosch FC on Tuesday, struggled to steer the team forward as Lebohang Maboe and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo's partnership backfired.
Despite missing some big chances in matches, it was obvious Chiefs missed someone to drive the team forward.
In short, the gamble backfired as Pirates had a field day in midfield.
- Backpage
A technical decision!
Coach Cedric Kaze now says the Amakhosi product was left out owing to a 'technical decision; the Burundian further confirmed Mfundo Vilakazi was injured.
“Mfundo was injured in the game against Stellenbosch, and yesterday he got assessed and couldn’t feature in the game, unfortunately as well,” he said after the game.
“About Shabalala, it was a technical decision."
- Backpage
Bvuma lauded by Kaze
“It’s a very big loss the day before a derby like this to lose our captain, your goalkeeper. But I think Bruce had a good game, and I believe that he made some good saves," Kaze said.
“It was his first game [this season], of course, but I think that he should’ve been helped more."