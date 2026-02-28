Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Mduduzi Shabalala, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Seth Willis

Kaizer Chiefs' Soweto Derby humbling by Orlando Pirates: Mduduzi Shabalala snubbed by Amakhosi co-coaches in 'technical decision'

The Glamour Boys failed to turn up for the party at the FNB Stadium as their traditional rivals, the Buccaneers, literally walked on them. The technical team made some big calls on the material day that didn't work as anticipated from the first to the final whistle. The hosts could have easily got a hiding, but their opponents missed some big chances.

  • Mduduzi Shabalala, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Who was missing?

    On Saturday, Kaizer Chiefs fell 3-0 against Orlando Pirates in the Premier Soccer League's Soweto Derby showdown.

    The hosts made some big changes that included replacing the injured Brandon Petersen with Bruce Bvuma in goal. 

    However, one familiar face was missing; that of Mduduzi Shabalala, who had featured in every PSL game for the club this season with a return of three goals and an assist.

    • Advertisement
  • Ethan Chislett, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    How the gamble backfired

    Ethan Chislett, who was rewarded with a start after an excellent debut against Stellenbosch FC on Tuesday, struggled to steer the team forward as Lebohang Maboe and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo's partnership backfired. 

    Despite missing some big chances in matches, it was obvious Chiefs missed someone to drive the team forward. 

    In short, the gamble backfired as Pirates had a field day in midfield. 

  • Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    A technical decision!

    Coach Cedric Kaze now says the Amakhosi product was left out owing to a 'technical decision; the Burundian further confirmed Mfundo Vilakazi was injured. 

    “Mfundo was injured in the game against Stellenbosch, and yesterday he got assessed and couldn’t feature in the game, unfortunately as well,” he said after the game.

    “About Shabalala, it was a technical decision."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Bruce Bvuma, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Bvuma lauded by Kaze

    “It’s a very big loss the day before a derby like this to lose our captain, your goalkeeper. But I think Bruce had a good game, and I believe that he made some good saves," Kaze said.

    “It was his first game [this season], of course, but I think that he should’ve been helped more."

0