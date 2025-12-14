'Kaizer Chiefs should sign Manqoba Mngqithi and keep Cedric Kaze as assistant coach! Referee was not fair to All Stars; two goals for Orlando Pirates were offside; it was a chance for Mfundo Vilakazi and Mduduzi Shabalala to win a trophy, but they will wait for another decade' - Fans

Going into the Carling Black Label Cup final against the All-Stars side, Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou did not have eight key players available for him.

Relebohile Mofokeng, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Sipho Mbule, Sipho Chaine, Evidence Makgopa, Thalente Mbatha, Tshepang Moremi, and Oswin Appollis were all not available.

The aforementioned stars are in the Bafana Bafana camp, preparing for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations finals. Nonetheless, the players who were available helped the Sea Robbers secure a trophy against the selected Premier Soccer League players that formed the All-Stars squad.

The win also came after the Buccaneers found themselves on the receiving end of Hugo Broos' scathing criticism. The national team coach was not happy with Pirates, claiming the Soweto giants defended Mbekezeli Mbokazi, who reported to camp late.

After the Pirates' victory, GOAL takes a look at how the fans reacted.