Orlando Pirates, December 2025Backpage
Kiplagat Sang

'Kaizer Chiefs should sign Manqoba Mngqithi and keep Cedric Kaze as assistant coach! Referee was not fair to All Stars; two goals for Orlando Pirates were offside; it was a chance for Mfundo Vilakazi and Mduduzi Shabalala to win a trophy, but they will wait for another decade' - Fans

Even though some of their key players were not available, the Sea Robbers outshone the combined All-Stars team to secure another trophy. The exhibition match at the Moses Mabhida Stadium gave the Soweto giants a chance to add another collection into their trophy cabinet. The victory in the Carling Black Label Cup came after they had secured a cup double following their success in the Carling Knockout.

Going into the Carling Black Label Cup final against the All-Stars side, Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou did not have eight key players available for him.

Relebohile Mofokeng, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Sipho Mbule, Sipho Chaine, Evidence Makgopa, Thalente Mbatha, Tshepang Moremi, and Oswin Appollis were all not available.

The aforementioned stars are in the Bafana Bafana camp, preparing for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations finals. Nonetheless, the players who were available helped the Sea Robbers secure a trophy against the selected Premier Soccer League players that formed the All-Stars squad.

The win also came after the Buccaneers found themselves on the receiving end of Hugo Broos' scathing criticism. The national team coach was not happy with Pirates, claiming the Soweto giants defended Mbekezeli Mbokazi, who reported to camp late.

After the Pirates' victory, GOAL takes a look at how the fans reacted.

  • Hugo Broos, Bafana Bafana, November 2025Backpage

    Bucs' last laugh?

    Pirates 2-0 Broos - Sydney Shongwe

  • Mduduzi Shabalala, Kaizer Chiefs, August 2025Backpagepix

    Chiefs' players won't win trophy

    Kaizer Chiefs players, even when mixed with Mamelodi Sundowns FC players, still can't win a trophy. Even a Temu trophy - Petrus Sipho Shabangu

  • Siyabonga Nkomo, December 2025Backpage

    Unfair referee

    Even though the results are favouring us, I still believe that the referee was definitely not fair to the Carling Black Label players. Look at Ndah pulling the player from behind. I feel that they were robbed of a clear penalty chance —King Layer

  • Deano van Rooyen, Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Pirates beat combined PSL stars

    Bucs won the trophy contested by all 16 teams and then beat them all combined - Bongani Bonjo

  • Orlando Pirates fans, December 2025Backpage

    History written in white and black

    History is always written in black and white - Maximus Del Rio

  • Patrick Maswanganyi & Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo, Orlando Pirates vs All-Stars, December 2025Backpagepix

    Bucs unstoppable

    Pirates' B team beat Chiefs, Sundowns, and others combined. We are unstoppable; we are winning the league this season - Itz A Sotho Ting

  • Irvin Khoza, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Khoza to be blamed

    As Masandawana, we blamed Irvin Khoza before kickoff, and we're blaming him even now—those two goals were both offside - Mkhaba Webeer

  • Orlando Pirates, All-Stars, December 2025Backpage

    Weak All-Stars team

    This All-Star team is very weak. I don't know why some people thought they would beat Pirates - Yonela Vakele

  • Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando Pirates, December 2025Backpage

    Jibe at Masandawana

    Pirates really want to win all the cups, whether FIFA recognized or not. Now others have to go to Botswana to collect trophies - Bale King

  • Manqoba Mngqithi, Golden ArrowsBackpage

    Chiefs should sign Manqoba

    I hate Kaizer Chiefs with all my heart, but if I were them tomorrow, I would be signing coach Manqoba and keeping Kaze as his assistant unless otherwise. Mfundo Vilakazi and Tsabalala are ballers. They just need a coach who will take them over the edge - Marvin Clay

  • Mfundo Vilakazi, Kaizer Chiefs, December 2025Backpage

    No trophy for Mdu and Vilakazi in a decade

    This was a chance for Vilakazi, Shabalala, and others to touch a cup this season. Guess they will have to wait for another decade - ChrisExcelTranslator

