Kaizer Chiefs set to ‘endeavour to find opportunities to play in Dobsonville again’ after amazing support in CAF Confederation Cup against AS Simba

The Glamour Boys have long proven that wherever they play, their loyal supporters will fill up the stands. This has been evident at venues like Moses Mabhida, Peter Mokaba, and previously at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. However, their main home ground, FNB Stadium, has recently drawn concern over dwindling attendances — an issue that could partly be attributed to the travel and logistical challenges fans face in getting to the venue.

Their recent clash against AS Simba painted a different picture, though, as a vibrant crowd turned out in full force — and Chiefs responded with an inspired performance, finding the back of the net with confidence, something that’s eluded them in recent weeks.

With such positive outcomes, it’s no surprise that the club is exploring every possible avenue to revive the ‘glory days’ and reconnect with its massive fan base.