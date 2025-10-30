Kaizer Chiefs set to ‘endeavour to find opportunities to play in Dobsonville again’ after amazing support in CAF Confederation Cup against AS Simba
AmaKhosi plot return to Dobsie
The Glamour Boys have long proven that wherever they play, their loyal supporters will fill up the stands. This has been evident at venues like Moses Mabhida, Peter Mokaba, and previously at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. However, their main home ground, FNB Stadium, has recently drawn concern over dwindling attendances — an issue that could partly be attributed to the travel and logistical challenges fans face in getting to the venue.
Their recent clash against AS Simba painted a different picture, though, as a vibrant crowd turned out in full force — and Chiefs responded with an inspired performance, finding the back of the net with confidence, something that’s eluded them in recent weeks.
With such positive outcomes, it’s no surprise that the club is exploring every possible avenue to revive the ‘glory days’ and reconnect with its massive fan base.
Should the venue be approved, Chiefs would make their way back
Chiefs spokesperson Vina Maphosa told Sowetan that returning to Dobsonville remains a goal the club hopes to achieve, despite the challenges that may come with it — provided the venue receives the necessary approval.
“We will endeavour to find opportunities to play in Dobsonville again because we were shown love,” Maphosa said.
“We owe it to the people of Soweto and Dobsonville to return there, but the challenge is that the stadium isn’t approved for the category of [Confederation Cup] group stages... If it was approved, we’d obviously go back and play some games there.
“At any given time that we find a gap in the list of the three home bases that we have registered in FNB, Moses Mabhida and Peter Mokaba, we will go to Dobsonville Stadium.”
A sight to behold
He added that a return to Dobsonville would carry great sentimental value, as it ties closely to the club’s proud history and heritage.
“Remember, we belong to Soweto; that’s where the club was formed in Phefeni,” He added.
“The decision to go to Dobsonville was very easy when we learnt that FNB wasn’t available [because of the Ride Joburg event]. We don’t even have words to express our gratitude. It was special even to Dr Motaung, who sent the message of thanks to the supporters as well.” He concluded.
What Comes next for Chiefs?
Chiefs now turn their attention to a Premier Soccer League clash against Durban City, where they will face their former coach, Gavin Hunt.
With plenty at stake, the Glamour Boys will be looking to climb the log table, while a poor result could see them slip further down.