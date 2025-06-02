Kaizer Chiefs season review: One step forward, two steps back as Amakhosi end trophy drought late but still miss the mark in a frustrating 2024–25 campaign

Nedbank Cup joy gave fans reason to cheer, but Amakhosi’s season was defined by instability, missed chances, and questions about the road ahead.

For Kaizer Chiefs’ faithful, the 2024–25 season began with cautious optimism. With Nasreddine Nabi taking the reins and new signings breathing fresh life into the squad, fans dared to dream of a return to glory. And in a way, that dream flickered to life - late in the campaign, Amakhosi clinched the Nedbank Cup, finally ending a decade-long trophy drought that had weighed heavily on the club’s proud history.

But that moment of triumph was, in many ways, a plaster over deeper wounds. Chiefs’ league campaign once again fell short of expectations, as they slumped to a disappointing ninth-place finish, outside the Top 8 and therefore missing out on the MTN8 for yet another season. Despite flashes of brilliance and pockets of promise, their overall performances were erratic. There was no clear identity, no sustained momentum and little to convince supporters that the rebuild is truly on track.

Here, GOAL breaks down the season that was in all its maddening highs and lows.

Article continues below

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp 🟢📱