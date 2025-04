The Soweto giants continue to struggle under the Tunisian trainer and that has got fans talking about the club's direction.

Kaizer Chiefs gave up a slim lead to allow TS Galaxy to hold them to a 1-1 Premier Soccer League draw at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

It was a point gained which saw the Soweto giants return to position eight on the table but they are now on a four-match winless streak.

Naturally, it was a result that drew the attention of fans and GOAL takes a look at how they responded.