Khulumani Ndamane, TS Galaxy
Dumisani Koyana

Kaizer Chiefs product Ndamane open to joining Orlando Pirates or Mamelodi Sundowns after breaking silence on Bafana Bafana-Passport debacle and explains why he left Amakhosi for TS Galaxy - 'I was disappointed and I'd like to apologise to everyone'

TS Galaxy youngster, who missed a Bafana call-up due to documentation issues, opens up on his future ambitions of playing for top clubs.

  • Ndamane apologizes for his passport issue
  • He hopes to join a big club in the future
  • His Bafana Bafana dream is still alive
