Kaizer Chiefs product Ndamane open to joining Orlando Pirates or Mamelodi Sundowns after breaking silence on Bafana Bafana-Passport debacle and explains why he left Amakhosi for TS Galaxy - 'I was disappointed and I'd like to apologise to everyone'
TS Galaxy youngster, who missed a Bafana call-up due to documentation issues, opens up on his future ambitions of playing for top clubs.
- Ndamane apologizes for his passport issue
- He hopes to join a big club in the future
- His Bafana Bafana dream is still alive