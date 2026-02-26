Kaizer Chiefs players to undergo 'mental work' after Stellenbosch defeat ahead of Soweto derby fixture against Orlando Pirates
- Backpage
The recent blow
On Tuesday, Kaizer Chiefs' hope of pushing for the Premier Soccer League crown suffered a massive blow following a 2-1 defeat to Stellenbosch at the FNB Stadium.
Amakhosi opened the scoring through Flavio Silva, but the visitors won 2-1 thanks to strikes from Lengelihle Phili and Devin Titus.
The loss left Amakhosi eight points behind the defending champions, Mamelodi Sundowns, who are leading the race alongside Orlando Pirates.
- Backpage
Mental blow ahead of Soweto derby?
The loss is a psychological blow for Chiefs ahead of the Soweto derby scheduled for Saturday against the traditional foe, Orlando Pirates.
Three weeks ago, the Glamour Boys were in the race for the Nedbank Cup, CAF Confederation Cup, and the Premier Soccer League, but they have now been left with just the latter.
However, the players' confidence is low after three losses in four recent outings.
- Backpage
Mental work needed for players
Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef has now explained why players need a psychological boost.
"It’s part of our job to, when we’re in a situation like now, continue to work and do a lot of mental work on the players to prepare them for the derby," he said in a presser.
"I think every derby has a different reality, and I hope we will be ready to win this derby," Ben Youssef added.
- GOAL
Why Chiefs are desperate for a win
Apart from ensuring they remain in the race for the PSL title, Amakhosi need the win to reclaim their bragging rights.
They have not defeated Pirates in the last four PSL meetings, but claimed a vital victory last season in the Nedbank Cup final that ended their decade-long trophy drought.