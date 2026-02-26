Kaizer Chiefs players to undergo 'mental work' after Stellenbosch defeat ahead of Soweto derby fixture against Orlando Pirates

On Tuesday, Kaizer Chiefs' hope of pushing for the Premier Soccer League crown suffered a massive blow following a 2-1 defeat to Stellenbosch at the FNB Stadium.

Amakhosi opened the scoring through Flavio Silva, but the visitors won 2-1 thanks to strikes from Lengelihle Phili and Devin Titus.

The loss left Amakhosi eight points behind the defending champions, Mamelodi Sundowns, who are leading the race alongside Orlando Pirates.