Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns & the rest of the PSL: Who needs what in the January transfer window?

The January transfer window is fast approaching and clubs will be desperate to get some mid-season business done as they look to improve their squads.

And with just days before the window opens in the PSL, the rumour mill is already going into overdrive, giving hope of an exciting month of transfer business.

Just about every club will be looking to bolster their squads having seen what they are missing in the games they have played so far.

A number of clubs, including the likes of Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, have not met all of their expectations and will believe there’s room for improvement.

As for the rest of the PSL clubs, there’s little doubt that reinforcements are needed and they would be naive not to make use of the upcoming window to strengthen their squads.

Here, GOAL takes a look at the areas the likes of Pirates, Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs and the rest of the PSL clubs need to strengthen to ensure they reach their goal for the rest of the season.