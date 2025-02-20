Bruce Bvuma, Rushwin Dortley and Inacio Miguel, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Seth Willis

'Kaizer Chiefs not used to winning, they win one match then boom, they are tired! Nasreddine Nabi is talking nonsense, he is fearing sabotage by players' - Fans

The Glamour Boys have been inconsistent in the league this season despite making some impressive signings.

Kaizer Chiefs fell 4-1 against SuperSport United on Tuesday in the Premier Soccer League game staged at the FNB Stadium.

The shocking loss came barely three days after the Glamour Boys had beaten Chippa United 3-0 to seal their place in the Nedbank Cup quarter-final.

Coach Nasreddine Nabi has since claimed his players fell against the Swanky Boys because they were tired.

However, his sentiments did not go down well with a section of the fans. Have a look at what they said as compiled by GOAL.

