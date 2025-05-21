'Kaizer Chiefs need own Ronwen Williams but Fletcher Smythe-Lowe can't solve all problems! Amajiita keeper is better than Bruce Bvuma & all Amakhosi goalkeepers but it will be end of his career' - Fans

The teenager has been trending in Mzansi after helping the country win the continental crown last weekend.

South Africa U20 goalkeeper Fletcher Smythe-Lowe won the Golden Glove in Egypt after helping Amajiita secure the U20 Africa Cup of Nations.

In a recent interview, the 18-year-old confessed his love for Kaizer Chiefs, saying he has been supporting the team despite being based in Portugal with Estoril Praia's U19 squad.

The majority of Amakhosi fans have now asked the management to go for the youngster who they believe will help improve the team's struggling goalkeeping department.

However, some feel otherwise; have a look at what they said as sampled by GOAL.