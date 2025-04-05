Thabo Cele, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Kiplagat Sang

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Thabo Cele speaks about his Bafana Bafana hopes - 'With Amakhosi performing, it will be a natural step for me to get to the national team'

No player from Amakhosi was part of the Bafana squad that played and defeated Lesotho and Benin in the March international break.

  • Cele recently overlooked by Broos
  • Believes Chiefs' good performance will get him back to Bafana
  • Hopes to shine and impress Broos
