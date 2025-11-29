CAF Confederation Cup: Late goal rescues under‑pressure Kaizer Chiefs against five-time African champions Zamalek

Zamalek struck early when Brandon Petersen misjudged a corner, leaving Seifeddine Jaziri to react quickest and drive the ball into the far corner inside three minutes. Kaizer Chiefs almost produced an instant reply as Gaston Sirino spotted the opposition goalkeeper off his line and unleashed a daring 40‑yard strike, only to see it cannon off the upright.

The hosts were dealt a double setback before the 20‑minute mark, with Bradley Cross unable to shake off a knock and replaced by Paseko Mako, while Sirino was stretchered off shortly after, making way for crowd favourite Mfundo Vilakazi.

Chiefs gradually grew into possession but found little joy in the final third, as Mduduzi Shabalala and Vilakazi were restricted to speculative efforts from range. However, Zamalek carried their early advantage into the interval, heading into the break 1‑0 ahead.

Early in the second half, Chiefs were almost punished again when a loose ball caused panic in the box and had to be desperately cleared off the line. In that same moment, Petersen appeared to pick up a knock while trying to recover, but after a brief scare he managed to shake it off and continue. The match remained tense, with Zamalek enjoying plenty of joy in breaking through the defensive lines of Chiefs, who struggled to stay compact and organised at the back.

The Soweto giants, however, refused to sit back. They pushed forward, looking for a way to level the score. On a few occasions, they managed to get behind Zamalek’s defence but their finishing touch let them down as shots either missed the target or failed to trouble the goalkeeper.

However, the drama was far from over. Deep into stoppage time, Zamalek’s goalkeeper committed a costly blunder when the ball slipped through his grasp, gifting Chiefs a lifeline, when goalkeeper Mohamed Sobhi netted an own-goal from Dillan Solomons' cross. With the contest ending 1‑1, Zamalek held on to second place in Group D, while Chiefs managed to snatch a valuable point that keeps them in third, ensuring their campaign remains alive despite earlier setbacks.