CAF Confederation Cup: Late goal rescues under‑pressure Kaizer Chiefs against five-time African champions Zamalek
Chiefs fight back to secure a point
Zamalek struck early when Brandon Petersen misjudged a corner, leaving Seifeddine Jaziri to react quickest and drive the ball into the far corner inside three minutes. Kaizer Chiefs almost produced an instant reply as Gaston Sirino spotted the opposition goalkeeper off his line and unleashed a daring 40‑yard strike, only to see it cannon off the upright.
The hosts were dealt a double setback before the 20‑minute mark, with Bradley Cross unable to shake off a knock and replaced by Paseko Mako, while Sirino was stretchered off shortly after, making way for crowd favourite Mfundo Vilakazi.
Chiefs gradually grew into possession but found little joy in the final third, as Mduduzi Shabalala and Vilakazi were restricted to speculative efforts from range. However, Zamalek carried their early advantage into the interval, heading into the break 1‑0 ahead.
Early in the second half, Chiefs were almost punished again when a loose ball caused panic in the box and had to be desperately cleared off the line. In that same moment, Petersen appeared to pick up a knock while trying to recover, but after a brief scare he managed to shake it off and continue. The match remained tense, with Zamalek enjoying plenty of joy in breaking through the defensive lines of Chiefs, who struggled to stay compact and organised at the back.
The Soweto giants, however, refused to sit back. They pushed forward, looking for a way to level the score. On a few occasions, they managed to get behind Zamalek’s defence but their finishing touch let them down as shots either missed the target or failed to trouble the goalkeeper.
However, the drama was far from over. Deep into stoppage time, Zamalek’s goalkeeper committed a costly blunder when the ball slipped through his grasp, gifting Chiefs a lifeline, when goalkeeper Mohamed Sobhi netted an own-goal from Dillan Solomons' cross. With the contest ending 1‑1, Zamalek held on to second place in Group D, while Chiefs managed to snatch a valuable point that keeps them in third, ensuring their campaign remains alive despite earlier setbacks.
The MVP
Credit is certainly due to Zamalek’s Seifeddine Jaziri, who played a decisive role in shaping the contest. Not only did he hand his side the crucial early breakthrough, but in doing so, he etched his name into the club’s history books.
By finding the net, Jaziri reached an impressive tally of 48 goals, a landmark that now makes him the highest‑scoring foreign player ever. In the process, he moved past the long‑standing record held by Yemeni forward Ali Mohsen, who represented Zamalek with distinction between 1959 and 1964.
The big loser
Chiefs found themselves under constant pressure at the back, as their defensive unit struggled to maintain shape and discipline throughout the game. Time and again, lapses in concentration from the defenders opened the door for Zamalek to exploit gaps and create dangerous opportunities. The lack of focus and communication made it difficult for Chiefs to keep their lines tight, leaving them vulnerable whenever the visitors pushed forward.
In goal, Petersen also endured a difficult outing. He looked uncertain in key moments and was unable to provide the commanding presence that the team needed to steady themselves. Without that assurance between the posts, the defence appeared even more unsettled, compounding the problems at the back.
What’s next for Chiefs?
The Glamour Boys face a quick turnaround as they shift focus to their next Premier Soccer League assignment - an away clash against Chippa United on Wednesday, 3 December.
With the fixtures coming thick and fast before the Africa Cup of Nations break, Chiefs are battling to cement their place among the frontrunners. Currently sitting fourth on the log with 22 points, every result matters as they fight to keep their top‑four ambitions alive.
Match rating (out of five): ⭐⭐⭐