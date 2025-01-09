Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns get third-tier opponents in Nedbank Cup Last-32 as defending champions Orlando Pirates are paired with PSL strugglers
Participating teams in the 2024/25 edition of the Premier Soccer League's biggest knockout competition have learnt about their opponents.
- The Nedbank Cup Last-32 draw was conducted on Thursday
- Chiefs & Sundowns will meet amateur sides
- Pirates have PSL opponents
