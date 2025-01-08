Have Nasreddine Nabi's Kaizer Chiefs gone that low? Third division club Umvoti FC hoping to be drawn against Amakhosi in Thursday's Nedbank Cup Last 32 draw because 'It would be easy'
The draw for the Premier Soccer League's main knockout tournament will be conducted on Thursday and the Soweto giants will learn their opponents.
- Teams gear up for this season's Nedbank Cup
- First round draw to be conducted on Thursday
- Third-tier side keen on meeting Chiefs