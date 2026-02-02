Kaizer Chiefs-linked Rhulani unsettled at MC Alger? Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach admits 'I don’t look like the happy Mokwena'
Mokwena's MC Alger revive CAF Champions League hope
Algerian outfit MC Alger revived their chances of making the knockout phase of the CAF Champions League thanks to their 2-0 win over St Eloi Lupopo.
The win took Rhulani Mokwena's team to third in Group C with four points, just a point behind Mamelodi Sundowns, who were beaten 2-1 by Al-Hilal Omdurman in their latest engagement.
The Blue Wave have eight points while Lupopo remain at the bottom with four, making the group open ahead of the forthcoming two rounds.
Why is Mokwena unhappy?
In his interview with the media, Mokwena revealed he wanted to strengthen his squad, but his wish wasn't granted.
"As a coach, regardless of what we have, in the end I’ll be judged on the results, in the end,” the Premier Soccer League title-winning coach stated.
“So, I have to live and die by this responsibility, whether we bring in four or five new players or whether the squad stays the same, like now.
“I have incredible confidence in the squad for the challenges that we have, and this is the only thing I will say," Mokwena added.
“And I don’t know if you see in my face, I don’t look like the happy Mokoena that you’ve seen in many of your press conferences.
“And even after a good performance and a good result, I should be a little bit happier, unfortunately, it’s very difficult.
“But we’ll fight till the end. It is our responsibility and zero excuses," he concluded.
Mokwena's crucial CAF inter-club dates
On Friday, February 6, MC Ager will host Group C leaders Al-Hilal Omdurman at home, hoping to avenge the 2-1 loss when the teams met in the initial fixture.
The final game in the pool will be away in Mzansi against his former team, Masandawana, who have been under pressure to deliver owing to their inconsistencies.
It ended goalless between the sides when they met earlier.
Chiefs to benefit?
Kaizer Chiefs have been heavily linked with Mokwena to take over from current co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef.
The duo has not been assured their place in the team beyond this season despite their arguably good job.