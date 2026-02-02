Kaizer Chiefs-linked Rhulani unsettled at MC Alger? Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach admits 'I don’t look like the happy Mokwena'

In his interview with the media, Mokwena revealed he wanted to strengthen his squad, but his wish wasn't granted.

"As a coach, regardless of what we have, in the end I’ll be judged on the results, in the end,” the Premier Soccer League title-winning coach stated.

“So, I have to live and die by this responsibility, whether we bring in four or five new players or whether the squad stays the same, like now.

“I have incredible confidence in the squad for the challenges that we have, and this is the only thing I will say," Mokwena added.

“And I don’t know if you see in my face, I don’t look like the happy Mokoena that you’ve seen in many of your press conferences.

“And even after a good performance and a good result, I should be a little bit happier, unfortunately, it’s very difficult.

“But we’ll fight till the end. It is our responsibility and zero excuses," he concluded.