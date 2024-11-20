Kaizer Chiefs legendary goalkeeper expresses big Fiacre Ntwari concern - 'He lacks the quality of Itumeleng Khune'

BackpageMichael MadyiraKaizer Chiefs legendary goalkeeper expresses big Fiacre Ntwari concern - 'He lacks the quality of Itumeleng Khune'Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsKaizer Chiefs vs Richards BayRichards BayI. KhuneThe Rwanda international has taken up the number one jersey at Amakhosi but they the team's problems at the back persist.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowChiefs signed Ntwari before the start of this seasonHe is being elected ahead of Bvuma & PetersenA club legend identifies Ntwari's weaknesses Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱