Kaizer Chiefs legend Knowledge Musona receives R4,3 million as 'small token of appreciation' after helping ex-Orlando Pirates & Mamelodi Sundowns stars' Scottland clinch league title
From PSL glory to Zimbabwe
Under the guidance of Tonderai Ndiraya, and with the experience of players such as former Amakhosi stars Knowledge Musona and Khama Billiat, ex-Orlando Pirates forward Terrence Dzvukamanja, former Chippa United centre-back Kevin Moyo, and Walter Musona, formerly of Sekhukhune United, Scottland gained a crucial boost. Their combined experience proved invaluable as they have competed in one of Africa’s most competitive leagues.
‘The Smiling Assassin’ and ’Gaucho’ are no strangers to being part of historic moments. Musona enjoyed a career that reached impressive heights abroad, while Billiat was part of some of Mamelodi Sundowns’ unforgettable moments, including helping the club win the CAF Champions League in 2016.
Dzvukamanja also had a taste of stardom when he scored the winning goal for the Buccaneers to secure the Nedbank Cup in 2023.
Historic success pays off
The club’s achievement did not go unnoticed, as Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo rewarded them with R4,3 million in cash.
“In recognition of this massive, history‑breaking achievement, and for your exemplary leadership and passion for the game of football, I invite the team captain and the team manager to come and see me personally on Saturday to collect USD250,000 as a small token of my appreciation and to share it with the entire team, the coach and the technical staff. This is a well‑deserved victory and early Christmas gift to you,” Chivayo said.
Watch Musona receive money in cash
Chivayo aims to take Scottland to greater heights
Brimming with excitement, Chivayo also vowed to continue supporting the team, helping them build for sustained success and defend their champion title.
“I also take this opportunity to reaffirm my sponsorship pledge to the club, which will empower Scottland FC to sign on more young, talented players and keep building this unstoppable winning team. Come the 2025/2026 Season, Scottland FC will remain the champions and will become the envy of African football,” the statement continued.
What comes next?
Scottland’s outstanding achievement has secured them a spot in the CAF Champions League, where they will introduce themselves among Africa’s elite teams. The club will be hoping to make a statement and prove that they have what it takes to compete on the continent’s biggest stage.
Meanwhile, Zimbabwean stars Billiat, Musona, and Dzvukamanja will be aiming to help their national team in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations. Seeded in Group B alongside South Africa, Egypt, and Angola, they will have another opportunity to remind Premier Soccer League fans of the talent they possess.