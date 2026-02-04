Kaizer Chiefs legend Itumeleng Khune urges Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos to consider Amakhosi star who is currently 'one of the best in Mzansi'
- Backpage
Petersen's best season?
Kaizer Chiefs Brandon Petersen has been one of the reasons why the Glamour Boys have been placed in the race for the Premier Soccer League title.
The 31-year-old has 11 clean sheets from the 15 games played so far, the same as Orlando Pirates shot stopper Sipho Chaine.
As a result, Amakhosi are on 30 points and third on the table, five points behind Bucs. Mamelodi Sundowns are second, having collected 32.
- Backpage
Broos urged to give Petersen a chance
Chiefs legend Itumeleng Khune believes the custodian should be in Bafana Bafana's squad for the forthcoming assignments.
In the concluded 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign, Petersen was in the preliminary squad but didn't make the final one. He further explained the many saves he has made despite Chiefs winning the last four games in a row without conceding.
"I think players sometimes tend to relax when goalkeepers make saves. Look at how important these saves were to keep another clean sheet," he told SABC1.
"He’s been very important throughout the season, and I hope he will continue delivering such great performances so he can be called to Bafana because he’s one of the best we have in the country right now," Khune added.
- Backpage
Petersen taking Chiefs somewhere
Bafana Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo underlined the importance of having a delivering goalkeeper, especially for Kaizer Chiefs.
“We can say, the keeper can win you games. Remember, he’s the last line of defense; after him, it’s the net. If you have a well-performing Petersen like this than clearly Chiefs are getting somewhere,” he stated.
“They’ve dealt with… There are three phases or principles of play: defence, attack, and transition.
"So, the defensive side is now only, how do we deal with dead-ball situations – do we have the right people who pick a striker who is very deadly when it comes to dead-ball situations?" the former attacker concluded.
- Backpage
Petersen has another target!
Despite the forthcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup being just a couple of months away, Petersen is keen on helping Amakhosi deliver.
"As I've said before, my focus is on the club, and that's how I'm going to get into the national team – by focusing on my performances, being consistent, and doing well for the team. God will open doors for me," he told the media.