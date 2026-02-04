Kaizer Chiefs legend Itumeleng Khune urges Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos to consider Amakhosi star who is currently 'one of the best in Mzansi'

Kaizer Chiefs Brandon Petersen has been one of the reasons why the Glamour Boys have been placed in the race for the Premier Soccer League title.

The 31-year-old has 11 clean sheets from the 15 games played so far, the same as Orlando Pirates shot stopper Sipho Chaine.

As a result, Amakhosi are on 30 points and third on the table, five points behind Bucs. Mamelodi Sundowns are second, having collected 32.