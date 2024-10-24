Kaizer Chiefs legend Arthur Zwane confident of masterminding Orlando Pirates' downfall once again after Soweto Derby masterclass as AmaZulu FC travel to Soweto - 'We can beat anyone'
The outspoken tactician is aiming to cause upset once again to the Buccaneers supporters as AmaZulu look for their first PSL win.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Zwane confidant ahead of Pirates clash
- Usuthu & Bucs meet in PSL match
- He beat the Soweto giants twice as Chiefs coach