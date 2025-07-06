Reeve Frosler, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Michael Madyira

Kaizer Chiefs issue Reeve Frosler injury update amid right-back headache for Nasreddine Nabi after the signing of former Orlando Pirates star Thabiso Monyane

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsN. NabiR. FroslerT. Monyane

The 27-year-old endured a difficult 2024/25 season which was dogged by fitness issues while Amakhosi also signed a new player in his position.

  • Frosler had limited game time last season
  • Injuries disturbed his season
  • Chiefs comment on his injury situation
