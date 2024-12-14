Kaizer Chiefs' injury woes worsen as Gaston Sirino & Brandon Petersen are sidelined ahead of TS Galaxy match

BackpageSeth WillisKaizer Chiefs' injury woes worsen as Gaston Sirino & Brandon Petersen are sidelined ahead of TS Galaxy matchPremier Soccer LeagueTS Galaxy vs Kaizer ChiefsTS GalaxyKaizer ChiefsG. SirinoB. CrossB. PetersenN. NabiT. DitlhokweThe Soweto giants are desperate for a win after recent setbacks in South African top-flight football. Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowChiefs play Galaxy on MondayThey have one win in last six PSL gamesNabi's side set to miss six playersFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱