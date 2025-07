The Soweto giants added another former Bucs player in a transfer window they have been signing men who previously turned out for their rivals.

Kaizer Chiefs announced the signing of midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu from SuperSport United.

A former Orlando Pirates player, Ndlovu becomes the third ex-Buccaneers star to be signed by Amakhosi this transfer window after Paseka Mako and Thabiso Monyane.

This has turned out to be a major talking point and GOAL takes a look at what fans have been saying.