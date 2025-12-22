Kaizer Chiefs' goalscoring machine spotted at National First Division club ahead of January transfer window

With the January Transfer Window coming, the youngster might seal his move away from the club to get game time and probably a chance to show his potential in the Premier Soccer League.

However, the most promising move should to the DDC which has been doing well and even won the league last season to get a United Kingdom Tour reward.

They defeated the Manchester United U23 team 3-1 before settling to a 1-1 draw with Leeds United and later a goalless outing with Queens Park Rangers.

“We have arrived safely back in the country after being away for 12 days," coach Dillon Sheppard said upon the U-23 team return from Europe.

"One could feel that after 12 days away that the boys were missing home and it’s good to be back.

"We had a wonderful trip, a great, unforgettable experience getting to play top teams and going to watch [English] Premier League games," the tactician said as quoted by the club's media team.

"We were very well looked after by our hosts. It was amazing to see the excitement on the boys’ faces watching some of their heroes play live.

"We went from summer to winter conditions and some of our players had never experienced cold, rainy weather every day.

"The pitches and conditions were very different from what they are used to," he continued.

"But after our second session, leading into the Manchester United (U21) game one could see that they had adapted and were ready for it.

"Seeing the Manchester United training complex at Carrington was an eye-opener and sharing ideas with their academy coaches was a real benefit for us. They are known for promoting academy players into the First Team and that is part of the Kaizer Chiefs heritage as well," Sheppard concluded.