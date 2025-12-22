Kaizer Chiefs' goalscoring machine spotted at National First Division club ahead of January transfer window
The shaping up of Chiefs from within and outside
Kaizer Chiefs have been working hard to ensure they have a quality squad that can effectively compete with Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates, and other Premier Soccer League teams.
For instance, Gaston Sirino and Glody Lilepo are some of the big names that were signed in the 2024/25 season.
They then added 11 more in the South African winter transfer window, where they signed some good players like Khanyisa Mayo, Etiosa Igodaro, and Thabiso Monyane, among others.
The most impressive fact about the Glamour Boys has been promoting the youngsters who deserve it.
Mfundo Vilakazi, Mduduzi Shabalala, Wandile Duba, and Aden McCarthy are among the top players who have excelled in the club's junior team.
'Haaland's' exploits for Chiefs
One player whose destiny is not at Naturena is the 19-year-old Camrin Smit, who is likened to Manchester City and Norway striker Erling Haaland.
"Camrin Smit (2006) joined Kaizer Chiefs U17 at the beginning of 2023 and started his career at Amakhosi like a house on fire," Football Stage posted.
"Seven games, five goals, five assists; unfortunately, he suffered an Achilles injury and was out for 13 months. This past weekend, he made his return and scored a brace," they concluded.
"19-year-old striker Camrin 'Haaland' Smit is now with Motsepe Foundation Championship club Midlands Wanderers' academy side," GOAL editor Austin Ditlhobolo confirmed.
"Smit marked his return from a long-term injury with a goal during Chiefs' Under-19 Gauteng Development League match against Kathorus Hyper Academy 3 months ago.
"Pietermaritzburg-based Wanderers are Smit's hometown club," he added.
"Smit is playing for Wanderers in the SA Duma Foundation U20 Tournament in Port Shepstone, KZN.
"The promising player remains attached to the Chiefs academy," Ditlhobolo concluded.
What his exploits mean
With the January Transfer Window coming, the youngster might seal his move away from the club to get game time and probably a chance to show his potential in the Premier Soccer League.
However, the most promising move should to the DDC which has been doing well and even won the league last season to get a United Kingdom Tour reward.
They defeated the Manchester United U23 team 3-1 before settling to a 1-1 draw with Leeds United and later a goalless outing with Queens Park Rangers.
“We have arrived safely back in the country after being away for 12 days," coach Dillon Sheppard said upon the U-23 team return from Europe.
"One could feel that after 12 days away that the boys were missing home and it’s good to be back.
"We had a wonderful trip, a great, unforgettable experience getting to play top teams and going to watch [English] Premier League games," the tactician said as quoted by the club's media team.
"We were very well looked after by our hosts. It was amazing to see the excitement on the boys’ faces watching some of their heroes play live.
"We went from summer to winter conditions and some of our players had never experienced cold, rainy weather every day.
"The pitches and conditions were very different from what they are used to," he continued.
"But after our second session, leading into the Manchester United (U21) game one could see that they had adapted and were ready for it.
"Seeing the Manchester United training complex at Carrington was an eye-opener and sharing ideas with their academy coaches was a real benefit for us. They are known for promoting academy players into the First Team and that is part of the Kaizer Chiefs heritage as well," Sheppard concluded.
What awaits 'Haaland'
Just like Vilakazi, Shabalala, Duba, and recently McCarthy, 'Haaland' has what it takes to be a hit at the club.
However, he has to work hard and deliver consistently for his current team, which will increase his chances of making a senior debut.
At 19, he has the world under his feet, but he has no option but to get out of his comfort zone, especially after a frustrating injury.