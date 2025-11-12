Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper undergoes shoulder surgery, expected to be out for two months
Fitness setback for Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs have been dealt a blow after one of their goalkeepers picked up an injury during training.
The Soweto giants will be hoping this fitness setback will not disrupt their goalkeeping department which has been one of the team’s strongest areas this season.
The injured custodian leaves coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef with limited options when selecting who guards goal.
In the absence of the injured goalkeeper, they would be hoping to maintain their defensive solidity and consistency at the back.
Who is the injured Amakhosi goalkeeper?
Fiacre Ntwari has undergone shoulder surgery and is expected to be out for two months.
His operation comes as a surprise, as he had appeared fit in recent weeks.
Huge setback for the Chiefs keeper
Ntwari has made just one appearance for Amakhosi this season, featuring in the Carling Knockout first round against Stellenbosch, a match which was decided by a penalty shootout after he kept a clean sheet in regulation time.
The Rwanda goalkeeper has largely served as Brandon Petersen’s deputy for the better part of the campaign so far.
With Ntwari now unavailable, that opens the door for Bruce Bvuma to step in as Petersen’s understudy.
Bvuma will now look to make the most of this opportunity to push to reclaim his jersey as Chiefs' number one, although it would be a difficult task to wrestle that spot from the club captain.
What comes next?
Ntwari's injury blow comes just as he was enjoying top form for Rwanda in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
As he begins his recovery journey, he will be hoping the setback does not derail his push to become Chiefs' number one goalkeeper and become lost or forgotten while he spends time on the sidelines.