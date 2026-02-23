Kaizer Chiefs given upper hand in Soweto Derby showdown 'It's the right time for Amakhosi to face desperate Orlando Pirates'

Kaizer Chiefs will host their traditional archrivals, Orlando Pirates, for a Soweto Derby at the FNB Stadium on February 28.

Given that Bucs and the Glamour Boys only have the PSL title to fight for, the derby carries an extra stake in addition to the bragging rights.

A win for the Chiefs will see them cut the gap with the Buccaneers to five points. On the other hand, the Sea Robbers will not afford to lose again after falling to a 2-1 defeat to title rivals Mamelodi Sundowns.

As the Soweto giants prepare for the ultimate showdown, former Chiefs star Mokete Tsotetsi believes Pirates are under more pressure.