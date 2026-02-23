Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Kaizer Chiefs, November 2025Backpage
Kiplagat Sang

Kaizer Chiefs given upper hand in Soweto Derby showdown 'It's the right time for Amakhosi to face desperate Orlando Pirates'

Although all eyes are focused on the tight Premier Soccer League title race, the derby, as usual, is set to steal the limelight in the meantime. Both the Glamour Boys and Bucs head into the highly anticipated encounter nursing season injuries; while the former were knocked out of the CAF Confederation Cup, the Sea Robbers lost momentum in the league title race after a loss to Mamelodi Sundowns.

  • Sipho Mbule, Orlando Pirates, February 2026Backpage

    Soweto Derby fever pitch rises

    Kaizer Chiefs will host their traditional archrivals, Orlando Pirates, for a Soweto Derby at the FNB Stadium on February 28.

    Given that Bucs and the Glamour Boys only have the PSL title to fight for, the derby carries an extra stake in addition to the bragging rights.

    A win for the Chiefs will see them cut the gap with the Buccaneers to five points. On the other hand, the Sea Robbers will not afford to lose again after falling to a 2-1 defeat to title rivals Mamelodi Sundowns.

    As the Soweto giants prepare for the ultimate showdown, former Chiefs star Mokete Tsotetsi believes Pirates are under more pressure.

    • Advertisement
  • Flavio Silva, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Greater challenge for Pirates

    "When it comes to the derby, past results are of little significance. It is a contest, and both teams are highly motivated not to lose. Having now lost two matches, this derby presents an even greater challenge for Pirates," Tsotetsi told KickOff.

    “Therefore, it is the right time for Chiefs to face Pirates, who will be desperate for a win. I think that desperation may play into Chiefs’ hands and influence the result.

     "The fixture promises to be intense and emotionally charged. Both clubs don’t want to lose a derby match," the former defender added.

  • Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando Pirates, February 2026Backpage

    Is Ouaddou's job at risk?

    The elimination from the Nedbank Cup means Pirates' dream of a season quadruple is no longer valid. Although Abdeslam Ouaddou has won two trophies - the MTN8 and the Carling Knockout - in his debut season, Tsotetsi believes a loss to Chiefs will jeopardise the Moroccan's job.

    "Losing three matches consecutively could jeopardise the position of the Pirates' coach, as job security may be at risk," Tsotetsi argued.

    "Such a game is an opportunity for a coach to demonstrate resilience and seek redemption," he concluded.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Zitha Kwinika, Given Msimango, Glody Lilepo and Aden McCarthy, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    What's next for Chiefs before the derby?

    Since their game against Zamalek on February 14, Amakhosi have not been in action. They are set to face Stellenbosch for a PSL encounter on Tuesday, and that means they have enjoyed a 10-day rest before the midweek game.

    For Pirates, they will not be in action until their next game, which is the derby.

Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
Stellenbosch FC crest
Stellenbosch FC
VDA
Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
Orlando Pirates crest
Orlando Pirates
ORP
0