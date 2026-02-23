Kaizer Chiefs given upper hand in Soweto Derby showdown 'It's the right time for Amakhosi to face desperate Orlando Pirates'
Soweto Derby fever pitch rises
Kaizer Chiefs will host their traditional archrivals, Orlando Pirates, for a Soweto Derby at the FNB Stadium on February 28.
Given that Bucs and the Glamour Boys only have the PSL title to fight for, the derby carries an extra stake in addition to the bragging rights.
A win for the Chiefs will see them cut the gap with the Buccaneers to five points. On the other hand, the Sea Robbers will not afford to lose again after falling to a 2-1 defeat to title rivals Mamelodi Sundowns.
As the Soweto giants prepare for the ultimate showdown, former Chiefs star Mokete Tsotetsi believes Pirates are under more pressure.
Greater challenge for Pirates
"When it comes to the derby, past results are of little significance. It is a contest, and both teams are highly motivated not to lose. Having now lost two matches, this derby presents an even greater challenge for Pirates," Tsotetsi told KickOff.
“Therefore, it is the right time for Chiefs to face Pirates, who will be desperate for a win. I think that desperation may play into Chiefs’ hands and influence the result.
"The fixture promises to be intense and emotionally charged. Both clubs don’t want to lose a derby match," the former defender added.
Is Ouaddou's job at risk?
The elimination from the Nedbank Cup means Pirates' dream of a season quadruple is no longer valid. Although Abdeslam Ouaddou has won two trophies - the MTN8 and the Carling Knockout - in his debut season, Tsotetsi believes a loss to Chiefs will jeopardise the Moroccan's job.
"Losing three matches consecutively could jeopardise the position of the Pirates' coach, as job security may be at risk," Tsotetsi argued.
"Such a game is an opportunity for a coach to demonstrate resilience and seek redemption," he concluded.
What's next for Chiefs before the derby?
Since their game against Zamalek on February 14, Amakhosi have not been in action. They are set to face Stellenbosch for a PSL encounter on Tuesday, and that means they have enjoyed a 10-day rest before the midweek game.
For Pirates, they will not be in action until their next game, which is the derby.