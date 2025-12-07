Kaizer Chiefs feel robbed as co-head coach voices frustration over disallowed strike and penalty appeal in tense TS Galaxy clash

Kaizer Chiefs thought they had their breakthrough in the first half at Mbombela Stadium when Flavio Da Silva tucked the ball away, only for the assistant referee to flag him offside. From the stands, it looked tight, and replays suggested he might have been onside, which only added to the frustration and sense of injustice among the players and supporters. Later in the game, a penalty shout was waved away by the referee, leaving Amakhosi feeling that the big calls just weren’t going their way and that fortune had deserted them at crucial moments. The 0‑0 draw with TS Galaxy ultimately dampened Chiefs’ hopes of climbing into third place on the log, as victory would have seen them draw level on points with Mamelodi Sundowns, who currently sit second and remain firmly in the title race with leaders Orlando Pirates.

After the final whistle, co‑coach Khalil Ben Youssef didn’t hide his feelings following a match which was handled by former PSL Referee of the Season Sikhumbuzo Gasa. In his post‑match interview, he spoke at length about the disallowed goal and the penalty appeal, while also stressing how Chiefs have been creating chance after chance but haven’t had much luck of late. He pointed out that the team’s effort and commitment have been clear for all to see, yet results have not reflected their performances, leaving Amakhosi with plenty of frustration but also determination to turn things around in the new year.