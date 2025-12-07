Kaizer Chiefs feel robbed as co-head coach voices frustration over disallowed strike and penalty appeal in tense TS Galaxy clash
Controversial calls leave Chiefs frustrated
Kaizer Chiefs thought they had their breakthrough in the first half at Mbombela Stadium when Flavio Da Silva tucked the ball away, only for the assistant referee to flag him offside. From the stands, it looked tight, and replays suggested he might have been onside, which only added to the frustration and sense of injustice among the players and supporters. Later in the game, a penalty shout was waved away by the referee, leaving Amakhosi feeling that the big calls just weren’t going their way and that fortune had deserted them at crucial moments. The 0‑0 draw with TS Galaxy ultimately dampened Chiefs’ hopes of climbing into third place on the log, as victory would have seen them draw level on points with Mamelodi Sundowns, who currently sit second and remain firmly in the title race with leaders Orlando Pirates.
After the final whistle, co‑coach Khalil Ben Youssef didn’t hide his feelings following a match which was handled by former PSL Referee of the Season Sikhumbuzo Gasa. In his post‑match interview, he spoke at length about the disallowed goal and the penalty appeal, while also stressing how Chiefs have been creating chance after chance but haven’t had much luck of late. He pointed out that the team’s effort and commitment have been clear for all to see, yet results have not reflected their performances, leaving Amakhosi with plenty of frustration but also determination to turn things around in the new year.
Ben Youssef speaks boldly on decisions & missed chances
“We scored a goal, in my opinion it’s a great goal,” Ben Youssef said on SuperSport TV.
“Penalty! We don’t take [get awarded] penalty and in football what we know in football, when you score you will win. We scored and they remove(d) the goal.
“We create more than 12, 13 opportunity, 26 shots on target but finally we have to continue to work. I don’t like to repeat myself every time, we are unlucky,” he concluded.
Road ahead for Amakhosi during Afcon break
The Glamour Boys will no doubt embrace the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations break, as it arrives at a crucial juncture in their season. Having juggled the demands of both domestic fixtures and continental competition throughout the first half of the 2025/26 campaign, the schedule has been relentless, testing both the physical endurance and mental resilience of the squad.
The pause in action offers Chiefs a much‑needed opportunity to step back, recharge their batteries and reflect on the progress made so far, while also allowing players to recover from knocks and regain sharpness ahead of the challenges to come.
Beyond rest and recovery, this period will also serve as a vital reset. It gives the technical team valuable time to regroup with the players, refine strategies and address areas that need improvement before the intensity of the second half resumes. It is a chance to re‑evaluate tactical approaches, strengthen team cohesion and ensure that Amakhosi return with renewed focus and energy. With ambitions still alive on both the domestic and continental fronts, the break could prove decisive in shaping how Chiefs finish the campaign.
Back into action in January
Chiefs will return to the field in January as the second half of the season gets underway, with their first assignment coming on home soil. On January 20, Amakhosi will welcome Golden Arrows in a Premier Soccer League clash that promises to set the tone for their domestic campaign after the Africa Cup of Nations break. The fixture will be an important test of rhythm and sharpness, as Chiefs look to re‑establish momentum and strengthen their push up the standings.
Barely a few days later, attention will shift from local competition to the continental stage. On January 25, Chiefs will embark on a demanding away trip to Zambia, where they are set to face Zesco United in matchday three of the CAF Confederation Cup Group D. With qualification hopes hanging in the balance, this encounter carries significant weight, offering Amakhosi the chance to make a statement in Africa while juggling the pressures of both league and cup commitments.