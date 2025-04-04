Kaizer Chiefs fans on the edge: How much more can the Amakhosi faithful take in this so-called ‘transitional year” before they crack?

The Glamour Boys’ faithful are known for their passion and loyalty, but their patience is wearing thin as disappointment with the team grows.

Frustration is mounting as Kaizer Chiefs endure yet another underwhelming season. Despite a squad overhaul and the arrival of Tunisian tactician Nasreddine Nabi, hopes for a turnaround in the 2024/25 campaign are fading.

Amakhosi currently sit eighth on the Premier Soccer League standings with just 29 points from 23 matches, a far cry from their lofty ambitions.

As discontent grows, a section of the fanbase have begun voicing their frustrations, questioning whether real progress is being made or if this so-called “transitional phase” is just another false dawn.

Here, GOAL delves into Nabi's call for patience and just how much longer Chiefs fans can hold their grip.

