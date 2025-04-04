Kaizer Chiefs fans on the edge: How much more can the Amakhosi faithful take in this so-called ‘transitional year” before they crack?

Frustration is mounting as Kaizer Chiefs endure yet another underwhelming season. Despite a squad overhaul and the arrival of Tunisian tactician Nasreddine Nabi, hopes for a turnaround in the 2024/25 campaign are fading.
Amakhosi currently sit eighth on the Premier Soccer League standings with just 29 points from 23 matches, a far cry from their lofty ambitions.
As discontent grows, a section of the fanbase have begun voicing their frustrations, questioning whether real progress is being made or if this so-called “transitional phase” is just another false dawn.
Here, GOAL delves into Nabi's call for patience and just how much longer Chiefs fans can hold their grip.