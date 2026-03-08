Kaizer Chiefs down Durban City to return to winning ways as Mamelodi Sundowns close the gap after Orlando Pirates defeat

Kaizer Chiefs ended a six-match winless run after beating Durban City 2-1 in a Diski Challenge encounter on Sunday.

At half-time, the teams were tied in a 1-1 draw after Steven Mendes scored for Amakhosi and Aphelele Zondi found the back of the net for Durban City.

A late goal by Donay Jansen handed the Glamour Boys the lead when the 22-year-old found the back of the net in the 86th minute.

Consequently, Chiefs, who are 16 points below leading Orlando Pirates, moved to fifth place, while Durban City are 14th.