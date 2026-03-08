Kaizer Chiefs down Durban City to return to winning ways as Mamelodi Sundowns close the gap after Orlando Pirates defeat
Chiefs end winless run
Kaizer Chiefs ended a six-match winless run after beating Durban City 2-1 in a Diski Challenge encounter on Sunday.
At half-time, the teams were tied in a 1-1 draw after Steven Mendes scored for Amakhosi and Aphelele Zondi found the back of the net for Durban City.
A late goal by Donay Jansen handed the Glamour Boys the lead when the 22-year-old found the back of the net in the 86th minute.
Consequently, Chiefs, who are 16 points below leading Orlando Pirates, moved to fifth place, while Durban City are 14th.
Pirates stumble
Pirates were humbled after going down by a 2-1 scoreline to Golden Arrows on Saturday.
Seth Green scored for the Buccaneers, while Abafana Bes'thende won the game courtesy of goals by Molema Seemela and Sphamandla Shangase.
Although they are tied with Sundowns on 48 points at the top, the Sea Robbers have a game in hand, giving them a slight advantage in the title race.
Given that Bucs have won one of their last four games, Downs can exploit the inconsistency shown by their close rivals and widen the gap in the coming days.
Sundowns triumph
The Pretoria-based outfit collected crucial points to close in on Pirates following a 5-0 win over AmaZulu on Saturday.
Lebohang Bennet Mokoena scored a brace, while the other goals were struck by Ntokozo Siquba, Siyabonga Mabena and Kutlwano Letlhaku.
Mokoena is in sensational form as the youngster tops the scorers' chart with 16 goals.
The Sundowns' emerging gem is on course to break the competition's record of goals scored in a season. Boitumelo Radiopane holds the record for the most goals scored in a single DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) season, after he netted 25 goals for Orlando Pirates during the 2021/2022 campaign.
With eight games remaining, Mokoena can surpass the record that has stood for seasons.
What's next for Pirates, Sundowns and Chiefs?
Pirates will face Siwelele on March 14, while Chiefs will be hosted by Golden Arrows on the same day. On March 15, Sundowns will tackle Orbit College.
Just like in the Premier Soccer League, the DDC campaign is turning out to be a two-horse race involving Sundowns and Pirates.