The Soweto giants have conducted transfer business this January and that has naturally sparked reactions.

Kaizer Chiefs announced the signing of three players Thabo Cele, Tashreeq Morris and Glody Lilepo on Monday.

The transfer business has seen forward Christian Saile Basomboli going to SuperSport where Morris came from.

Fans have shown interest in Chiefs' signings and GOAL takes a look at what they have been saying.