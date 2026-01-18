Kaizer Chiefs do Orlando Pirates a favour as in-form Amakhosi secure fifth successive win against Mamelodi Sundowns

Meanwhile, it took them just 15 minutes to break the deadlock against their opponents from Pretoria. Chiefs' stars - Pheko Phago and Naledi Hlongwane were involved in the opening goal. Phago's precise pass found Hlongwane, and with tangible composure, the South African junior international fired into the back of the net.

After going down, Sundowns threatened in the 30th minute, but Chiefs' goalkeeper Takalani Mazhamba read the situation well as he left his line and cleared the ball before Bennet Makoena could collect it and cause havoc.

Chiefs' superiority in this game late in the first half was expressed, especially in midfield, where Mkhawana and Pheko Phago controlled the tempo of the game.

Sundowns' keeper Nqobani Biyela was called into action in the 54th minute when Mkhawana unleashed a powerful shot, but the keeper initially blocked him before he sent the ball onto the path of Hlongwane. The Chiefs forward's lack of composure cost him, as he failed to score from the golden opportunity and register a brace in the game.

While Sundowns were relieved for not conceding again, Hlongwane was disappointed that he failed his team by squandering the big chance.

In search of an equaliser, the Brazilians pressed Chiefs, and four minutes after the hour mark, they almost saw their relentless efforts pay off. However, Amakhosi's goalkeeper, Takalani Mazhamba, made crucial saves to preserve his side's slim lead.

Chiefs delivered the final fatal blow against Sundowns in the 87th minute; Kamogelo Malefo won the ball on the halfway line and beat Biyela on his way goalwards before he scored to all but end Downs' hope of a comeback.