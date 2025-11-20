Kaizer Chiefs defender Thabiso Monyane eager to make Bafana Bafana's Afcon squad
Bigger stage, no fear for Monyane
Thabiso Monyane has, over the years, demonstrated hard work and diligence in his rise through the football ranks. He has plied his trade for one of Africa’s biggest teams, Orlando Pirates, and more recently for the Naturena-based Kaizer Chiefs. His resumé also includes valuable international experience, having represented South Africa at the U17 and U20 FIFA World Cup, as well as the U23s. Now, he is determined to take the next step and break into the Senior National Team.
The Tembisa star has already made his mark just months after joining the mighty Amakhosi, winning over supporters in only seven Premier Soccer League 2025/26 encounters. With just one yellow card to his name, he has proven his clean, composed, and decisive work at the back. And one assist in the Chiefs' previous match against Orbit College FC.
With a busy and exciting calendar ahead for the South African national team — including the Africa Cup of Nations in December and the 2026 FIFA World Cup — the Chiefs defender has expressed his hope of being considered for national team selection in the near future. He remains determined to be part of the squad that will fly the flag high, regardless of previously missing out after being named in Hugo Broos’ squad in August, only to be sidelined by injury setbacks that have temporarily stalled his progress.
‘It has shaped me to who I am’
Monyane is no stranger to the national team setup, and he believes that experience has shaped him into the brave defender he is today, as highlighted in an iDiski Times piece.
“It’s been quite good representing the country at all junior national team levels,” Monyane told iDiski Times.
“It has shaped me to who I am because now I’ve got a grasp and feeling of how to play African football and European football. It has prepared me well, as I am using those lessons in the CAF competitions. That experience has really helped me a lot, and as you know, African football moulds you as a footballer.
“Going on the continent has given me exposure and a taste of how it is to play in the heat; in different countries, and the physicality of the opponents is different from what we are used to here at home. It has really shaped me. And, if you recall, at the [Under 20] World Cup, we played against Portugal, who had the likes of Rafael Leão.
“Whenever I’ve worn the Bafana jersey, I wore it with pride,”
“You’re not just representing yourself – you’re representing millions of South Africans out there.” he explained.
Bafana ambitions still alive for Monyane
The former Bucs star also shared that he is aware of the challenges ahead, but believes the Bafana opportunity is within reach — and through hard work, it is something he can achieve.
“I’m still hopeful,” he added.
“I know what I can bring to the team. I’ll keep working, keep pushing – because you never know.”
“There will always be competition, especially looking at our league, which is one of the biggest in Africa,”
“I look at myself and say I am competing with the best, and to be seen as one of the best right backs in the country is a blessing. And I know the competition is tight, but as long as I know I can improve and I believe in myself, I know that everything is possible,” he explained.
“The Bafana opportunity is there; it is up to me to grab it. I know who I am competing against, and I am working hard towards getting there. And that’s just how it is.” Monyane concluded.
What comes next?
While Chiefs travel to Egypt for their CAF Confederation Cup group stage clash against Al Masry on Sunday, much is at stake for the South African side. Looking to assert themselves as one of Africa’s top teams, they will aim to pick up points and kick off their journey in the campaign on a strong note, with all eyes on them after having missed out on the previous edition of the competition.
A start for the 25-year-old Monyane would be history in the making, as he would join the select group of players to have featured for both Soweto giants on the African stage. Hopefully, he can avoid injury setbacks and represent his side, while also impressing Bafana coach Hugo Broos, who has purposely left out Chiefs, with reasons and earn a place in the national team’s upcoming campaigns.