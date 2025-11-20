Kaizer Chiefs defender Thabiso Monyane eager to make Bafana Bafana's Afcon squad

Thabiso Monyane has, over the years, demonstrated hard work and diligence in his rise through the football ranks. He has plied his trade for one of Africa’s biggest teams, Orlando Pirates, and more recently for the Naturena-based Kaizer Chiefs. His resumé also includes valuable international experience, having represented South Africa at the U17 and U20 FIFA World Cup, as well as the U23s. Now, he is determined to take the next step and break into the Senior National Team.

The Tembisa star has already made his mark just months after joining the mighty Amakhosi, winning over supporters in only seven Premier Soccer League 2025/26 encounters. With just one yellow card to his name, he has proven his clean, composed, and decisive work at the back. And one assist in the Chiefs' previous match against Orbit College FC.

With a busy and exciting calendar ahead for the South African national team — including the Africa Cup of Nations in December and the 2026 FIFA World Cup — the Chiefs defender has expressed his hope of being considered for national team selection in the near future. He remains determined to be part of the squad that will fly the flag high, regardless of previously missing out after being named in Hugo Broos’ squad in August, only to be sidelined by injury setbacks that have temporarily stalled his progress.