Kaizer Chiefs confirm departure of players who helped Soweto giants end trophy drought

Amakhosi left-back Mbuthu is delighted with the chance he has been given to prove his worth while with the second-tier outfit.

"Spending time with the first team, I would say it meant a lot to me as a player. The growth, the lessons I got from them, from the camp that we were in Turkey, I feel like it was important for my development, and I am very thankful for it," he stated.

"NFD is actually not a bad league. You get pretty experienced people, as I have, my teammate Fortune Makaringe here, who was big back in the day. So playing with people like those, you get to get experience and see how it is. They have never been on the top level, so you can see how to do stuff and when to do it. I think these six months are very important for me because I can push myself and get the experience that I need in the game.

"And if I push us, if I push hard enough to where I actually wanna be... my goal right now is to do the best I can. Just keep working hard, pushing hard, and hopefully we will... You can't know what the future holds," he concluded.