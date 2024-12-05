Kaizer Chiefs comment on reports of Gaston Sirino allegedly 'faking injuries and refusing to train only to return to action as matchday approaches' as lawyer discusses possible contract termination
The Uruguayan joined Amakhosi before the start of the current season and gave hopes he could spark the Soweto giants' revival.
- Sirino joined Chiefs in August
- He started the season on fire
- Amakhosi comment on alleged 'problem player'