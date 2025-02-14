Nasreddine Nabi and Bradley Cross of Kaizer ChiefsKaizer Chiefs Media
Dumisani Koyana

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi stresses the urgent need for a specialist left-back to enhance team balance and quality - 'The one who plays there is someone who was there first'

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsN. NabiKaizer Chiefs vs Chippa UnitedChippa UnitedCupB. CrossH. Mashiane

The Amakhosi mentor reveals his need to reinforce the defence with a new player who can bring stability to the backline.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Nabi planning for future reinforcements
  • Chiefs struggling defensively this season
  • Nedbank Cup offers a redemption chance
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match