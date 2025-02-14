Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi stresses the urgent need for a specialist left-back to enhance team balance and quality - 'The one who plays there is someone who was there first'
The Amakhosi mentor reveals his need to reinforce the defence with a new player who can bring stability to the backline.
- Nabi planning for future reinforcements
- Chiefs struggling defensively this season
- Nedbank Cup offers a redemption chance