Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi dreaming of signing Mamelodi Sundowns superstar Lucas Ribeiro after Gaston Sirino arrival amid PSL Player of the Season debate - 'He is a player that every coach would dream to have in his team'
The Glamour Boys mentor made an honest admission about the Chloorkop-based giants' talented forward following Amakhosi's loss in Tshwane.
- Chiefs coach Nabi praises Ribeiro
- Sundowns star has been preforming well
- He has been tipped to become the PSL POTY