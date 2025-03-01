Sundowns Miguel Cardoso vs Chiefs Nasreddine NabiBackpagepix
Clifton Mabasa

Were Kaizer Chiefs lucky? Miguel Cardoso believes 'it was clear that my team was tired' & Nasreddine Nabi insists Amakhosi will 'finish higher' in PSL standings despite defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns

Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Kaizer ChiefsMamelodi Sundowns FCKaizer ChiefsM. CardosoN. NabiLucas RibeiroKaizer Chiefs vs Magesi FCLamontville Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC

Masandawana maintained their supremacy over Premier Soccer League rivals Amakhosi following a hard-fought victory in Atteridgeville.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Sundowns edge Chiefs in Tshwane
  • Downs star Ribeiro scored the goal
  • Nabi and Cardoso react to the result
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches