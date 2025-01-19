Kaizer Chiefs coach Khalil ben Youssef reveals 'problem' working with Mfundo Vilakazi and Samkelo Zwane after Sekhukhune United win - 'Sometimes we are angry like he is our son'
Amakhosi youngsters have stepped up to overshadow their seniors this season and that excites their coaches.
- Chiefs beat Sekhukhune 1-0
- Younger players shone brightest for Chiefs
- Coach Ben Youssef notes one problem with the youngsters
