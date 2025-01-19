Samkelo Zwane, Kaizer Chiefs, January 2025Kaizer Chiefs
Michael Madyira

Kaizer Chiefs coach Khalil ben Youssef reveals 'problem' working with Mfundo Vilakazi and Samkelo Zwane after Sekhukhune United win - 'Sometimes we are angry like he is our son'

Amakhosi youngsters have stepped up to overshadow their seniors this season and that excites their coaches.

  • Chiefs beat Sekhukhune 1-0
  • Younger players shone brightest for Chiefs
  • Coach Ben Youssef notes one problem with the youngsters
