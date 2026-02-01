Kaizer Chiefs coach Khalil Ben Youssef complains 'we do not have time to rest' despite Amakhosi boosting CAF Confederation Cup knockout hopes
Chiefs face congestion
After travelling to Zambia a few days ago, Kaizer Chiefs returned and started preparations to host ZESCO United for a return CAF Confederation Cup game.
Now, after doing a double over the Zambian side and getting themselves closer to the quarter-finals, the Naturena heavyweights have little time to rest. On February 4, Chiefs will face Stellenbosch in a Nedbank Cup Round of 16 duel.
Playing games within a short period is expected to pile physical pressure on the players, and it is a concern that coach Cedric Kaze has raised.
'Always outside our houses'
“It’s not me; it’s the players. I think I have to say congratulations to the players; we are always outside our house and in camp playing a game every two days,” Ben Youssef told SABC Sport.
“They promised before the game that they would give their all in their legs to win this game. I have to say congratulations to them, to the technical staff, and to the more deserving fitness coach and doctor for the big work they are doing.
“I think it’s not easy to manage like that. You see how we finished the game; we were so tired, but you know when God is here, and you play to win this game, nothing can stop you. Congratulations to them; we are happy for the fans and the team, and I hope we continue the same," he added.
“As you can see, now we have to finish this game and think about the Nedbank Cup – Stellenbosch after two days. We don’t have time to rest; we have to continue to work. Congratulations to the players. I’m so proud of them; congratulations to them.”
Maboe impact
Apart from raising issues over the congested games, the Tunisians hailed their off-season signing, Lebohang Maboe. The former Mamelodi Sundowns star has been a key midfield figure for the Glamour Boys, something that has not gone unnoticed.
Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Siphesihle Ndlovu were also praised.
“I think Maboe is one of the important players for us; he’s a smart player and a professional player for us,” the Tunisian tactician stated.
“I’m so close to him; we discuss a lot about tactics and everything. Using him gives us a lot of stability also.
“Ndlovu and Mshini also give us a lot of solutions. All of them come with tactical quality. We manage them and choose which to play for this game.”
Milestones
The ZESCO game gave a number of Chiefs players chances to record vital career milestones.
Mduduzi Shabalala, he featured in his 100th game. The Bafana Bafana star, in 99 games, has scored 11 goals and provided six assists.
Mfundo Vilakazi's assist for Glody Lilepo's goal was his third, and all the assists for the attacking midfielder have come in the Confederation Cup. For Lilepo, the goal against Timu Ya Ziko was his fifth of the season.
Brendan Petersen continues to show why he is the preferred goalkeeper to Bruce Bvuma and Fiacre Ntwari. The Chiefs' number one choice has now kept six successive clean sheets.
The 31-year-old made critical saves against the former Zambian Premier League champions as Chiefs claimed three points and a clean sheet, as he led as the captain.
Chiefs have not signed a player for the senior team, meaning the technical bench is expected to deliver with those already in the squad.
Chasing the PSL glory, the Confederation Cup dream, and defending the Nedbank Cup will demand a lot from the squad. For the coaches, they can only hope to have their players fit and ready throughout a season that is otherwise demanding.