Kaizer Chiefs coach Khalil Ben Youssef complains 'we do not have time to rest' despite Amakhosi boosting CAF Confederation Cup knockout hopes

“It’s not me; it’s the players. I think I have to say congratulations to the players; we are always outside our house and in camp playing a game every two days,” Ben Youssef told SABC Sport.

“They promised before the game that they would give their all in their legs to win this game. I have to say congratulations to them, to the technical staff, and to the more deserving fitness coach and doctor for the big work they are doing.

“I think it’s not easy to manage like that. You see how we finished the game; we were so tired, but you know when God is here, and you play to win this game, nothing can stop you. Congratulations to them; we are happy for the fans and the team, and I hope we continue the same," he added.

“As you can see, now we have to finish this game and think about the Nedbank Cup – Stellenbosch after two days. We don’t have time to rest; we have to continue to work. Congratulations to the players. I’m so proud of them; congratulations to them.”