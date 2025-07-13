Fiacre Ntwari, Bruce Bvuma and Brandon Petersen, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Michael Madyira

Kaizer Chiefs coach comes out on goalkeeper problems as Bruce Bvuma and Brandon Petersen struggle to make an impact - 'This is my problem'

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsTwente vs Kaizer ChiefsTwenteClub FriendliesB. BvumaB. PetersenF. Ntwari

The Soweto giants have areas of concern in their squad and that includes custodians and Ilyes Mzoughi admits they have an issue in that department

  • Chiefs have problems three major goalkeepers
  • They have Bvuma, Ntwari and Petersen
  • An Amakhosi coach admits to problems in goalkeeping
