Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando Pirates Backpagepix
Khothatso Leballo

‘Kaizer Chiefs coach can only run like Abdeslam when supporters want to hit him with a sjambok! This is what you get when hiring a coach instead of a translator, Orlando Pirates’ coach similar to Diego Simeone and will field himself one day’ - Fans

The former Morocco defender was captured in a moment of connection with his players after the Buccaneers beat Marumo Gallants 1-0 to win the Carling Knockout at Peter Mokaba Stadium last Sunday. The Soweto giants' coach sprinted on the pitch with his players in hot pursuit to shower him with champagne in celebration of their triumph and second major trophy of the season.

GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted to the sight of Orlando Pirates' Abdeslam Ouaddou being playful with the men he coaches. 

  • Cedric Kaze, Khalil Ben Youssef, Kaizer Chiefs, December 2025Backpage

    Chiefs coach running for his dear life

    Kaizer Chiefs coach can only run like this when fans want to hit him 😂 - Nduduzo Mathanda Ngwenya
  • Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando Pirates, December 2025Backpage

    Ouaddou running away with the PSL title

    Like the way Ouaddou is going to run away from the league title? 👌 - Zox Mjezu
  • Nasreddine Nabi and Cedric Kaze, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Chiefs hiring a translator instead of a coach

    This is what you get when hiring a coach instead of a translator to do the job 😂🫣 - SirAbongile Xego

  • Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Ouaddou nearly messed up

    Yeah at first there were problems, in fact he nearly messed up, but he didn't become egocentric, he humbled himself, he listened to the fans and club legends. Now the rest is history, we are cruising - Cosmas Maretele

  • Dieumerci Mukoko Amale, St Eloi LupopoBackpage

    Pirates wanna be like Mukoko

    We are happy too much. We are tired, we want to be like Mukoko of Lupopo FC - Meladi Magoma

  • Ouaddou is like Simeone

    Ay Bafo, no one can blame you, rivalry aside, it is a beautiful thing to see, a coach having fun and this close to the players, he is similar to Diego Simeone of Atletico Madrid, very animated coaches - Mahlo Vincent Ntshengwa

  • Gaston Sirino, Kaizer Chiefs, December 2025Backpage

    Chiefs will never experience Pirates' happiness

    They don't have a choice, isn’t they will never experience this with their coach😏-  Slee Makhathini

  • George Matlou, Kaizer Chiefs

    Ouaddou can outrun Matlou

    He can outrun Matlou😂😂 - Ceeya Siyabonga

  • Kaizer Chiefs fans, December 2025Backpage

    Chiefs fans will run after the coach with bricks and stones

    😂 😂 😂 some will be running after the coach not with shampopos though, with bricks and stones come end of the season.. after losing the league.. - Mpume Lelo

  • Kaizer Chiefs fansBackpage

    Chiefs fans will be running after the coach with sjambok

    They'll be running after him with sjambok instead of Shampompo. - Zwilè Rså II

  • Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando Pirates, November 2025Backpage

    Ouaddou will field himself one day

    Since he trains with the players, I foresee him fielding himself as a centre-back one day - Thami Ramaila Mashele   

