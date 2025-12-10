GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted to the sight of Orlando Pirates' Abdeslam Ouaddou being playful with the men he coaches.
‘Kaizer Chiefs coach can only run like Abdeslam when supporters want to hit him with a sjambok! This is what you get when hiring a coach instead of a translator, Orlando Pirates’ coach similar to Diego Simeone and will field himself one day’ - Fans
Chiefs coach running for his dear lifeKaizer Chiefs coach can only run like this when fans want to hit him 😂 - Nduduzo Mathanda Ngwenya
Ouaddou running away with the PSL titleLike the way Ouaddou is going to run away from the league title? 👌 - Zox Mjezu
Chiefs hiring a translator instead of a coachThis is what you get when hiring a coach instead of a translator to do the job 😂🫣 - SirAbongile Xego
Ouaddou nearly messed up
Yeah at first there were problems, in fact he nearly messed up, but he didn't become egocentric, he humbled himself, he listened to the fans and club legends. Now the rest is history, we are cruising - Cosmas Maretele
Pirates wanna be like Mukoko
We are happy too much. We are tired, we want to be like Mukoko of Lupopo FC - Meladi Magoma
Ouaddou is like Simeone
Ay Bafo, no one can blame you, rivalry aside, it is a beautiful thing to see, a coach having fun and this close to the players, he is similar to Diego Simeone of Atletico Madrid, very animated coaches - Mahlo Vincent Ntshengwa
Chiefs will never experience Pirates' happiness
They don't have a choice, isn’t they will never experience this with their coach😏- Slee Makhathini
Ouaddou can outrun Matlou
He can outrun Matlou😂😂 - Ceeya Siyabonga
Chiefs fans will run after the coach with bricks and stones
😂 😂 😂 some will be running after the coach not with shampopos though, with bricks and stones come end of the season.. after losing the league.. - Mpume Lelo
Chiefs fans will be running after the coach with sjambok
They'll be running after him with sjambok instead of Shampompo. - Zwilè Rså II
Ouaddou will field himself one day
Since he trains with the players, I foresee him fielding himself as a centre-back one day - Thami Ramaila Mashele