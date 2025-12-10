Kaizer Chiefs co-head coach Khalil Ben Youssef hits back at critics and asserts that 'we are not experimenting because we have been here for more than a season'

In his absence of McCarthy, Chiefs appeared not to miss him as Inacio Miguel and Zitha Kwinika twinned well at the heart of defence while Given Msimango also returned from a long-term injury.

The Amakhosi co-coach has stressed that with a big squad, they must manage players’ workloads carefully and make decisions based on form and fitness.

Responding to suggestions that they were still experimenting, Ben Youssef hit back at critics by saying they lack full context.

He insisted they are not experimenting, as the technical team has been together for over a season and fully understands the squad and the selections they make.

“Aden McCarthy has been out because he got injured," said Ben Youssef as per Sowetan Live.

"And then if a player who took his position is performing well, what should we do? We have a big squad... we have to manage the workload of the players.

“You [referring to a journalist who asked whether they were still experimenting] are not with us at training; you can’t know why we make changes.

“To say it’s experimenting is wrong. We are not experimenting because we have been here for more than a season, and we know all the players," added the Tunisian.

"We know which team we have to choose... we know what we are doing, and we are not here to make experiments.”