Kaizer Chiefs co-coaches clap back at journalists after questions on scoring struggles: 'If you have another solution advise us!'

When asked about their struggles in front of the goal, Amakhosi co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef was not friendly with his response, insisting it is not the technical team's fault that players missed chances.

"Did you think that being a football coach is an easy job? If it were easy, anyone could have the job, any team could score, and any team could win; that's the difficulty in football," the 37-year-old said in a pre-match interview.

“How you beat teams, that you can defend and concede goals, and then you make players score and create opportunities to score. For us, the most important thing is the performance of the team. When you perform and you create opportunities, that's our job.

“If it is like you say that it's our job, it's not easy like that. Anyone can do the job; the solution is to continue to work in training sessions. If you have another solution, advise us. If you create an opportunity and you miss your chance, what can you do?" he added.