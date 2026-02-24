Kaizer Chiefs co-coaches clap back at journalists after questions on scoring struggles: 'If you have another solution advise us!'
Chiefs' stats in front of the goal compared to rivals
Kaizer Chiefs signed Khanyisa Mayo, Flavio Silva, and Etiosa Ighodaro at the beginning of the season, hoping to solve their problems in front of the goal.
However, 27 matches later, the Glamour Boys have scored just 35 goals across all competitions.
Their traditional rivals, Orlando Pirates, have found the back of the net 64 times in 31 outings, while Mamelodi Sundowns scored 57 goals in 30 assignments.
Chiefs co-coach loses it!
When asked about their struggles in front of the goal, Amakhosi co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef was not friendly with his response, insisting it is not the technical team's fault that players missed chances.
"Did you think that being a football coach is an easy job? If it were easy, anyone could have the job, any team could score, and any team could win; that's the difficulty in football," the 37-year-old said in a pre-match interview.
“How you beat teams, that you can defend and concede goals, and then you make players score and create opportunities to score. For us, the most important thing is the performance of the team. When you perform and you create opportunities, that's our job.
“If it is like you say that it's our job, it's not easy like that. Anyone can do the job; the solution is to continue to work in training sessions. If you have another solution, advise us. If you create an opportunity and you miss your chance, what can you do?" he added.
We have to learn importance of goals
In the CAF Confederation Cup, Chiefs were beaten to the quarter-final slot by Al Masry, who had a better goal difference, which was a blow to the team.
"I think it was a disappointing result. We went to Egypt to come back with a qualification. Unfortunately, we are the only team that reached 10 points in all the groups in CAF [Confederation Cup] or [CAF] Champions League [but never made the knockout phase],” he continued.
“We are out of the competition, but for us, we have to learn. We have to learn the importance of how many goals we score and how many goals we concede because we are out of the competition, either because we didn't score many goals or we didn't concede less on goals.
“So, now it's done, we are back in the PSL, we have to continue to fight," Ben Youssef concluded.
The big assignments
On Tuesday, Chiefs host Stellenbosch in the Premier Soccer League, a game they have to win if they are to remain on course to win the title.
However, the biggest outing will be on Saturday when they host Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby.
Both games will be staged at the FNB Stadium.