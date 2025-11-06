Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze welcomes 'good headache' after biggest PSL win this season that brought them closer to defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns and on par with Orlando Pirates

In the last three games, across all competitions, Kaizer Chiefs have scored eight goals.

The first time Amakhosi scored more than two goals was against AS Simba in the second leg of the second preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup, where they emerged 3-1 victors.

Their biggest win came on Tuesday against Monnapule Saleng's Orbit College, where they scored four goals and conceded one.

Mduduzi Shabalala claimed a brace while Mfundo Vilakazi and Flavio da Silva scored as well for Amakhosi, who were beaten by Ayanda Lukhele's strike.

The club's co-coach Cedric Kaze has now welcomed the competition in the attacking department between the players, which has ended with the Soweto giants benefiting.