Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze welcomes 'good headache' after biggest PSL win this season that brought them closer to defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns and on par with Orlando Pirates
Have Chiefs found a solution in their attacking department?
In the last three games, across all competitions, Kaizer Chiefs have scored eight goals.
The first time Amakhosi scored more than two goals was against AS Simba in the second leg of the second preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup, where they emerged 3-1 victors.
Their biggest win came on Tuesday against Monnapule Saleng's Orbit College, where they scored four goals and conceded one.
Mduduzi Shabalala claimed a brace while Mfundo Vilakazi and Flavio da Silva scored as well for Amakhosi, who were beaten by Ayanda Lukhele's strike.
The club's co-coach Cedric Kaze has now welcomed the competition in the attacking department between the players, which has ended with the Soweto giants benefiting.
Why Kaze is happy with the goals“It’s a good thing for us. It is going to be a good headache as well to get the lineup. But it’s a good problem to have, and it’s going to make even training competitive, and the competitiveness of the training is going to increase the level of everyone,” he told the media.
“We have been having very good performances without converting the chances that we got. It was very important to start very well and we started very well with a very good mentality.
“As I said two weeks ago, if the performances are consistent, the goals are going to come and we’re glad we scored four today and we got the three points.
“It was very important as well, even in the period of doubt, to keep showing the players the positive moments, which means we were getting there inside the box.
"The last passes were there and it’s just a matter of being clinical and being a little bit composed in front of the net," Kaze concluded.
Why Morris, Mmodi, and Du Preez have no future in current Chiefs squad
Khanyisa Mayo, Silva, Asanele Velebayi, and Etiosa Ighodaro were signed by Amakhosi to help take the many chances that were not taken in the final third.
Mayo, who is currently injured, has already scored a goal, the same as Etiosa Ighodaro, who made his debut late owing to fitness concerns.
In his first start at Amakhosi, on Tuesday against Orbit College, Velebayi showed glimpses of brilliance with his intelligent runs and decision-making.
However, the player who has done his talking on the pitch is Silva, who has four goals in five outings, while youngster Mfundo Vilakazi was instrumental with his assists in the win over AS Simba, before scoring a beauty against the Mswenko Boys.
Tashreeq Morris, who joined the team from the now-defunct SuperSport United, has failed to click, while Pule Mmodi lacks precision in front of the goal despite his commitment and work rate.
Versatile Ashley du Preez has been missing open and seemingly easy chances, which has limited his involvement for the club.
They should be worried about their future.
Goals are coming, trophies, up next?
Chiefs have won their last three games in a row across all competitions, which has not only boosted their confidence but also promises a good run in tournaments.
A win over AS Simba took the team to the CAF Confederation Cup group stage, where they have been placed in Group D alongside former champions Zamalek, Al Masry, and Zesco United.
With their rich history in continental competitions, who knows, the Glamour Boys might defy the odds and go all the way.
Domestically, Chiefs are third on the Premier Soccer League table, level on points with second-placed Orlando Pirates, who have a better goal difference, and just three points behind defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, who have played more games.
Kaze and his fellow co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef might just have fans dreaming of landing the title.
However, Chiefs will be desperate to defend their Nedbank Cup crown following their exit from the Carling Knockout.