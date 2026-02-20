Kaizer Chiefs' Cedric Kaze & Khalil Ben Youssef mistake pointed out after crashing out of Nedbank Cup & CAF CC competitions: 'One will blame the other'

Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef started their Kaizer Chiefs careers as assistants to Nasreddine Nabi, who had been given the mandate to coach the team at the beginning of the 2024/25 season.

The trio delivered the Nedbank Cup in their debut, in the process ending the club's decade-long drought.

But Nabi was fired just six games into the ongoing Premier Soccer League campaign, with Kaze and Ben Youssef getting the job, at least until the end of the season.