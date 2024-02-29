Kaizer Chiefs' Bvuma opens up on his relationship with suspended Khune - 'He is a legend & I miss him'

BackpageSeth WillisKaizer Chiefs' Bvuma opens up on his relationship with suspended Khune - 'He is a legend & I miss him'Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsKaizer Chiefs vs Swallows FCSwallows FCBruce BvumaItumeleng KhuneKaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma has conceded he learned a lot from suspended veteran custodian Itumeleng.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowKhune has been at the club since 2004He is currently the longest-serving player at the clubBvuma opens up on veteran keeper's influence